Juventus’ preparations for their trip to Naples have taken an unexpected turn, with Luciano Spalletti choosing not to follow the usual routine for an away match of this magnitude. Traditionally, visiting teams travel to their opponents’ city the night before a fixture to ensure proper rest and avoid any disruption on matchday. Juventus have long adopted this practice, ensuring their players arrive settled, focused and physically ready for the challenge ahead.

However, ahead of their meeting with Napoli at the Maradona Stadium, Spalletti has surprised many by keeping his squad in Turin for the night. Instead of travelling early, the team will make the journey to Naples on the morning of the match. The decision has sparked debate among supporters and pundits, with many questioning whether such an adjustment could affect the players’ condition or mindset.

Spalletti Turns Away From Tradition

While the choice has raised eyebrows, Spalletti is known for being meticulous in his preparations and is unlikely to have acted without careful consideration. He has often shown a willingness to break with convention if he believes it benefits his squad. In this instance, the manager appears confident that avoiding an overnight stay will work in the team’s favour, even if it differs from their long-standing approach.

The move has been widely discussed in the media in recent hours, with many attempting to interpret the reasoning behind it. Yet for all the speculation, the Juventus boss remains focused solely on what he feels is best for his players.

(Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)

Ravezzani Backs the Decision

One figure who supports the change is Fabio Ravezzani, who sees the logic behind avoiding a hotel stay in Naples. Speaking via TuttoJuve, he explained:

“Spalletti is right not to take Juve to sleep in a hotel in Naples. Better a day trip than staying up half the night because of bangs and noise outside the hotel.”

Spalletti’s priority is to optimise performance, and Juventus fans will hope his unconventional call proves decisive on matchday.