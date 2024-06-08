Luciano Spalletti’s decision to include Nicolo Fagioli in his squad for Euro 2024 continues to be a major topic of discussion in Italy.

Despite being banned for seven months and playing only two matches for Juventus in 2024, Fagioli has earned a spot in Italy’s squad for their title defence in Germany.

Despite the ban, Fagioli received full support from Juventus and continued to train with their first team throughout.

Upon his return to action towards the end of the season, Fagioli delivered some impressive performances. However, Spalletti’s decision to include him in the squad seems to stem from observing the midfielder’s performances during training.

Technically, Fagioli stands out among most of Italy’s midfielders, which likely influenced Spalletti’s decision to add him to the squad.

It wouldn’t be surprising if Fagioli starts all of Italy’s games in the competition. Journalist Raimondo De Magistris describes Spalletti’s decision as intuitive and sensible, considering Fagioli’s skillset.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Ricci was sacrificed at the altar of Nicolò Fagioli, Luciano Spalletti’s great bet. The call-up of the Juventus midfielder comes from an intuition coming from a technical commissioner who in recent years he discovered and valorized directors like few others (Pizarro, Brozovic and Lobotka, just to name the most famous).”

Juve FC Says

Fagioli is one of the few technically gifted midfielders Italy can name in its squad, and we expect him to play many games for them.

This will also prepare him to play an important role at Juventus from the beginning of next season.