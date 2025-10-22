Just a month ago, Juventus were being widely praised for their impressive performances, having beaten Inter Milan and produced a thrilling late rally to secure a 4–4 draw against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League. Those results suggested a team on the rise, full of determination and resilience. However, in the weeks that have followed, the situation has changed dramatically.

Juventus have now gone five matches without a win, losing their most recent fixture, and their form has deteriorated sharply. The decline has left many supporters and observers puzzled, especially given the optimism that surrounded the team earlier in the season. This campaign has, in fact, begun worse than the previous one under Thiago Motta, with the Bianconeri struggling to rediscover their rhythm and confidence.

A Concerning Dip in Form

The sudden downturn in results has raised questions about both the mentality and physical condition of the squad. Earlier in the season, Juventus looked composed, courageous and capable of grinding out results under pressure. Now, that intensity appears to have faded. Their attacking edge has dulled, and their defensive organisation has shown uncharacteristic weaknesses.

The players and coaching staff are under pressure to find solutions quickly. With the club’s ambitions set high across all competitions, Juventus cannot afford to let this poor run continue. The team’s inability to build on their early promise has been one of the most surprising developments of the season, particularly for fans who believed that consistency and improvement were finally returning to Turin.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

Leonetti Urges Calm and Perspective

As reported by Tuttojuve, journalist Franco Leonetti offered his perspective on the team’s recent struggles, suggesting that while the situation is concerning, the manager still deserves support. He said, “Tudor is still defensible. It is clear, however, that adjustments are needed, because a performance like the one in Como is unacceptable. The question I ask myself is, what happened to the Juve of a month ago, the courageous one, capable of winning in the 94th minute and putting all their heart into it? No one can explain this decline, is it physical, mental, or something else? Only Tudor can understand it and find the right countermeasures.”

Leonetti’s comments capture the uncertainty surrounding Juventus at this stage of the season. While the current run of form is disappointing, he believes that Tudor remains capable of reversing the team’s fortunes. The challenge now lies in identifying the cause of this sudden dip and restoring the energy, confidence and resilience that defined Juventus only a few weeks ago.