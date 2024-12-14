Journalist Luigi Garlando has expressed admiration for Danilo’s recent performances and believes the defender has overcome his poor start to the season. After a challenging beginning, Danilo has re-established himself as a key figure in Juventus’ squad and is now thriving under Thiago Motta’s management.

The Brazilian initially struggled to find his place in the team when Motta took charge in the summer, with Nicolo Savona preferred in many games. When opportunities did come his way, Danilo made several costly errors, which led to questions about his ability to compete at this level. His shaky performances suggested that his time as a reliable option for Juventus might be nearing its end.

However, Danilo has turned his form around in recent weeks, delivering consistent and impressive displays. His standout performance in Juventus’ win against Manchester City highlighted his resurgence. Playing out of position as a left-back, the Brazilian led by example, showcasing his defensive prowess and proving to be one of the best players on the pitch. His leadership and adaptability were critical in securing the victory, which further solidified his role in the team.

The early-season struggles now seem to be behind him, as Danilo demonstrates that he can be a decisive figure for Juventus this season. His experience and versatility have made him a valuable asset in a youthful squad, and his growing influence both on and off the pitch has not gone unnoticed.

Speaking about Danilo’s form, Luigi Garlando told Tuttomercatoweb: “Danilo’s turning point? His season didn’t start in the best way. He didn’t expect to be considered so little, and therefore had to get over some of the bitterness. Now I think he can be useful in a very young team, bringing a bit of experience. He can be used in multiple roles, if he comes alive and has enthusiasm, he can make himself heard even at the dressing room level and this is very important.”

Danilo’s resurgence is a positive development for Juventus, and as the team’s captain, his leadership and consistency could be pivotal for their success this season.