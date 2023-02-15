Journalist believes Juventus has the players and motivation to win Europa League

Juventus certainly should target winning the Europa League this season, reckons RAI journalist Paolo Paganini.

The Bianconeri were horrible in the Champions League group stages, which relegated them to Europe’s second competition and they should try to win it.

They face competition from the likes of Barcelona and Arsenal, but Juve has one of the best squads on the continent and Paganini believes they also have the motivation to win it.

He wrote, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Good morning. The primary goal of Juventus has become the Europa League. There is the staff and there are the motivations. Allegri is right to try also to keep the concentration of his players high. And it’s not easy. Everything else will be seen.”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the strongest squads in the Europa League, so we should aim to win the trophy.

Also, not playing in the Champions League next season will cause a significant strain on our finances, so we need to win this competition.

But more than wanting to win is needed and our players must be prepared to be in their best form if they hope to earn passage beyond the next round.

Hopefully, our men will be motivated to make an impact on the competition.