Juventus returned to winning ways against Genoa yesterday, keeping yet another clean sheet in the league.

The Bianconeri have conceded only one goal across all competitions this season, and no team has managed to score against them in Serie A.

Juventus are off to an impressive start under Thiago Motta, and their solid defence could be the key to winning the league this season.

Italian clubs have traditionally prided themselves on strong defensive performances, and Juventus is no exception.

After transitioning from Max Allegri to Motta in the summer, many expected Juve to sacrifice some of their defensive solidity in favour of a more attacking style.

However, that hasn’t been the case. Motta’s team has been superb at the back, consistently keeping clean sheets.

Journalist Vittorio Oreggia is impressed, stating that not conceding goals is a proven recipe for success in Italian football.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Beyond the clear victory after an honestly difficult first half, the difference is made by the fact that Juventus continues not to concede goals. And in Italy those who do not concede goals go very far, very far.”

Juve FC Says

Being solid at the back is preparing us to end this season in fine fashion, but we must not get carried away because this is just the beginning of the campaign and there are tougher matches ahead.