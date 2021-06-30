Journalist believes one Bianconeri in, one out for Italy

Stefano Salandi has claimed that he is expected Giorgio Chiellini to start Friday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Belgium, but Juventus team-mate Federico Chiesa is likely to start on the bench again.

The winger was the hero of the last round, coming off the bench to score a delightful goal which put our side ahead in injury time, before we went onto close out the win 2-1 after 120 minutes, but that performance isn’t expected to change the mind of Roberto Mancini, who has shown a clear preference to both Lorenzo Insigne and Dominico Berardi on the wings thus far.

Giorgio Chiellini hasn’t featured since he limped off during Italy’s 3-0 victory over Switzerland during the group stages, but did return to training ahead of the recent win over Austria, and is now expected to make his return to the fold. The above is at least the understanding of Salandi, who told this to Radio 24.

He said(via TuttoJuve): “The perplexities about Immobile and the same Property are not so much about the goal as about the ability to fit into Mancini’s maneuvers, he is an intelligent and helpful guy, he knows who is not yet the center forward. As for Chiesa, I have the feeling that he will start from the bench again. We have to think not about 11 but about 16, changing 5 players, changing half a team. 99 out of 100 Chiellini plays, yesterday he rehearsed in match alongside Bonucci. In the closest 1 against 1 he has the right characteristics to stem Lukaku, the defender we really haven’t been able to produce yet, there isn’t another Chiellini around.”

The Juve captain could well be key in nullifying the threat of Romelu Lukaku, while the defender’s experience is second to none as we look to make a statement by eliminating the FIFA World Number One side.

