In recent days, Wojciech Szczesny has triggered a renewal clause that extended his Juventus contract until 2025.

The Pole remains one of the most reliable goalkeepers in the world, while his substitute Mattia Perin has served valiantly whenever the club called upon his services.

In hindsight, the Bianconeri have a superb goalkeeping department, but the club’s dire financial situation could spark an exit, especially if the Bianconeri were to receive an enticing bid.

According to DAZN journalist Orazia Accomando, Szczesny’s departure remains possible despite his recent automatic renewal. However, it remains difficult at this point.

But while many believe that the departure of the Polish custodian would consolidate Perin’s role at the club, Accomando claims the complete opposite.

The Italian journalist thinks that Perin would accompany Szczesny to the door, as he won’t be keen to serve as an understudy under a younger goalkeeper like Guglielmo Vicario or Marco Carnesecchi.

Portieri #Juventus. Nonostante il rinnovo non mancano apprezzamenti per #Szczesny. In caso di addio, OGGI difficile, sarebbe da valutare anche il futuro di #Perin, che non resterebbe per fare il vice ad un altro portiere. Piacciono #Vicario e #Carnesecchi.#DAZNMERCATO #DAZN — Orazio Accomando (@OAccomando91) June 7, 2023

Juve FC say

If Szczesny were to leave, then Perin deserves a chance to cement himself as the club’s Number One.

In case Juventus replace Szczesny with a younger goalkeeper, the club has to hold tight to Perin who remains a safe choice between the posts, while the new shot-stopper should have to prove himself in Turin before earning a starting berth.