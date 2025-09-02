Juventus were reportedly prepared to part with Dusan Vlahovic for only 20 million euros in the recent transfer window, with the striker’s contract situation casting doubt over his long-term future at the club. The Bianconeri were unable to secure his renewal last season, leading to the possibility that he could run down his deal. To avoid losing him for nothing, the club decided to place him on the market.

Transfer speculation around Vlahovic

Several clubs were linked with the Serbian forward, with AC Milan emerging as one of the strongest contenders for his signature. Speculation mounted that a move could materialise, particularly as many believed a reunion with Max Allegri in Milan might prove appealing. However, the anticipated transfer never took place, leaving observers surprised that such an opportunity did not develop further.

Given the relatively modest fee being discussed in relation to a player of Vlahovic’s calibre, many viewed the situation as a potential bargain. His bright start to the season has only reinforced this perception, strengthening the expectation that there would be significant interest from rival clubs. Yet despite the circumstances, the forward remains in Turin and continues to lead the line for Juventus.

Dusan Vlahovic (Photo by Simone Arveda/Getty Images)

Sabatini’s reaction to missed opportunity

Commenting on the matter, Sandro Sabatini expressed his astonishment at the lack of action from potential suitors. Speaking via Tuttojuve, he remarked, “Last year’s squad-out policy was a disaster. Tudor deserves credit for giving him a great challenge, but without responsibility, which was the best thing for him. Even in Florence, his best period was when the fans were against him. Juventus would have been wise to sell him because they had their reasons. Vlahovic at €20 million is a world-class bargain for whoever signs him; no one dared to make this deal.”

Sabatini’s remarks highlight both the value of the player and the unusual hesitation in the market to act on such terms. While Juventus may have had financial or strategic reasons for considering a sale, the wider consensus is that a striker of Vlahovic’s quality rarely becomes available at such a price.

For the time being, Juventus will continue to rely on the Serbian, whose early-season form has been encouraging. Should he maintain his scoring run, retaining him could prove an advantage rather than a missed opportunity, giving the club an attacking focal point as they aim to compete for top honours domestically and in Europe.