Journalist blames Juventus recruitment for their Champions League elimination

Renowned Italian journalist, Tony Damascelli, has blamed Juventus’ Champions League loss to Villarreal last night on their poor midfield recruitment.

The Bianconeri bowed out of Europe’s elite club competition after Villarreal netted thrice in the second half.

It was a remarkable capitulation from Max Allegri’s men who had looked in control of the game in the first half.

Once again, their poor midfield let them down as the Spanish side cut through it and created key chances that helped them to the win.

Damascelli says they have to divert their attention to the league now, but the club’s management needs to do something about the problems.

He writes on Il Giornale as quoted by Tuttojuve: “Juventus was headless and with a retired heart, European dreams are diverted to the championship, but this elimination is the condemnation of a failed signing campaign for the midfield and with sensational budget weights. It is up to the management and the owners to decide the future, which cannot depend only on the eventual fourth place in the championship.”

Juve FC Says

We thought we would be the last Italian team standing in the Champions League, but we bowed out in probably a worse fashion than Inter Milan.

This season has been up-and-down, but we need to end it well, and that means finishing in a Champions League place and winning the Coppa Italia.

If we cannot achieve either, then Max Allegri probably has to be fired.