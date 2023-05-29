Journalist blast Juventus supposed team leaders for failing to do their job

Juventus, being the largest club in Italy, boasts a squad primarily composed of experienced players who should serve as leaders and inspire their teammates to perform at their best.

Despite having a considerable number of seasoned players, the Bianconeri have failed to secure any significant achievements this season while striving to extract the best from their young talents.

In the past two seasons, the club has promoted several young players, placing a responsibility on the leaders within the team to serve as role models and guide the newer and younger players.

Regrettably, it can be said that they have not fulfilled this role effectively during the course of this campaign, leading to criticism from Gigi Garanzini and others.

Garanzini said via Football Italia:

“Too many mishaps in the season, too much stress accumulated in that grotesque back-and-forth up and down the table. But also the feeling, palpable, that too many supposed leaders really weren’t such.”

Juve FC Says

Our leading stars let us down in this campaign, but now is not the time to start wondering what happened and who should have done better.

We must use this summer to prepare for the upcoming campaign so that we can avoid a situation that will see us lose even more points.

Our leading stars also need to step up and it would be hard to justify a lack of progress if Allegri remains the manager by next season.