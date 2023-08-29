Journalist Fabrizio Biasin has strongly criticized Max Allegri for his continuous tinkering with the squad, which has contributed to Juventus’ inconsistent start to the current season.

After winning their first match and drawing the following one over the past weekend, concerns have arisen among fans. The team’s inability to maintain consistency and dropping points this early in the season, especially when they haven’t faced formidable opponents yet, has raised eyebrows.

While it’s expected that Juventus will secure victories in upcoming matches, there is apprehension that their manager’s persistent alterations to the team lineup might pose a challenge.

Allegri’s tendency to frequently modify the team’s composition and formation, not utilizing the same starting lineup in consecutive games since his return to the club in 2021, has drawn criticism. This approach by Allegri has garnered disapproval, especially from observers like Biasin, who view it as a factor contributing to the team’s current inconsistency.

Speaking about the constant change of formation, Biasin said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Allegri is 110 different formations out of 110 games since he returned to Juve – Without continuity, there can be no result”

Juve FC Says

We have one of the best managers in the league at the moment and we just have to trust him.

Allegri is a coach we can be sure will get the job done and it is too early to start judging his action on our bench.