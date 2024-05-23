Juventus terminated Max Allegri’s contract just days ago, a decision that caught many by surprise given the timing. The club released a brief statement outlining the reasons for his departure.

While some anticipated Allegri’s departure at the end of the season, few expected his dismissal before its conclusion. Allegri’s actions at the end of the Coppa Italia final reportedly contributed to the club’s decision to part ways with him, as stated in their announcement.

However, journalist Xavier Jacobelli criticised Juventus for not including a simple note of appreciation in their statement. Despite Allegri’s second stint at the club being less successful than his first, Jacobelli believes Juventus should have shown more respect to their outgoing manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Those eight lines in which he only talks about the Italian Cup final, almost as if he had lost that final. We all underlined Allegri’s terrible behavior. When you say goodbye to the manager who brought twelve trophies and two Champions League finals in two cycles, don’t you even write a thank you? Not even a word of gratitude? He is disarmingly cold and completely ungrateful towards Allegri. A behavior that led the fans to get even closer to Allegri.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri’s second spell should never have happened and he knew what the club thought of him even before he was sacked and should have been far more careful than he was.