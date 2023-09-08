Journalist Alessandro Barbano has commented on Juventus’ ten-point deduction last season, which resulted in the club finishing outside the top four. The deduction came after several legal disputes, and Juventus ultimately reached a plea deal with the authorities, sacrificing those points.

As a consequence, Juventus is not participating in European competitions this season due to another UEFA ban. The club is currently in the process of rebuilding its squad and working diligently to secure a return to the top four in the league.

In light of the Prisma case being moved from Turin to Rome, Barbano has shared his views on the various legal challenges the club has faced recently. He argues that the ten-point deduction imposed on Juventus was unjust, reflecting the complexities and controversies surrounding the club’s legal battles and their impact on its competitive standing.

He said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Another prosecutor will decide whether to prosecute Juve and its former managers or not. Think of the paradox that would occur if a Roman magistrate dismissed everything for the same crimes, as the Bologna prosecutor did in the Orsolini case. The -10 inflicted on the Bianconeri in the capital gains case, which acquits the clubs with which the Bianconeri did business, is a real injustice. Blind oppression was chosen.”

Juve FC Says

We have moved on from the ten-point deduction and because we chose a plea bargain, it cannot be changed now.

The club must remain committed to its goals and ensure we win as many games as possible and return to the Champions League places.