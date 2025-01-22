In the summer transfer window, Juventus invested significant resources and effort to convince Atalanta to sell Teun Koopmeiners. The Dutch midfielder had established himself as one of the standout performers in Serie A, and Juve was determined to make him the centrepiece of their midfield.

Juventus became convinced of Koopmeiners’ quality after he delivered an impressive performance against them while playing for Atalanta. His consistent displays over previous seasons marked him out as a must-sign player for the Turin-based club. When Thiago Motta took over as manager, Koopmeiners was handed to him as one of the key reinforcements for his squad.

The appointment of Motta also raised questions about how the manager would handle Dusan Vlahovic. The Serbian striker is a very different type of player from Joshua Zirkzee, who had thrived under Motta’s system at Bologna. Despite these doubts, Motta placed his trust in Vlahovic while making Koopmeiners a cornerstone of his tactical setup.

However, the plan has not worked as well as hoped. Both Vlahovic and Koopmeiners have struggled to perform at the level expected of them this season. Although Vlahovic has maintained a respectable goal tally, his overall performances have been inconsistent. Koopmeiners, meanwhile, is yet to rediscover the form that made him so vital at Atalanta.

Italian football pundit Fabio Ravezzani criticised the pair’s impact at Juventus, stating, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Juve started with 2 players who on paper should have made the difference: Koop and Vlahovic. Both seem like ghosts. Motta must recover them especially on a psychological level, otherwise the season risks being anonymous, the only thing the club cannot afford.”

Juventus will be relying on both Koopmeiners and Vlahovic to raise their game as the season progresses. As two of the team’s most important players, their performances will play a key role in shaping the club’s success. Motta faces a significant challenge in helping them regain their confidence and reach their full potential.