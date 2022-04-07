Journalist casts doubt over attacker’s suitability to Juventus

Nicolo Zaniolo is one of the most exciting players to watch, but journalist Mario Sconcerti says he has not mastered any position as a player.

The AS Roma star is on the radar of Juventus now and several reports claim he could move to the Allianz Stadium in the summer as a replacement for Paulo Dybala.

The Azzurri star has a deal at his present club until 2024, but every player has a price and Juve can get their man if they offer him good money to change clubs.

He has been tipped to form a front-three alongside Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic, but is he really a wide-attacker?

Sconcerti said via Il Bianconero: “I have many doubts that Zaniolo can really go to Juventus. For two reasons. The first is of a general nature: Zaniolo can become an important player, but it is not clear if he is what Juve needs.

“He does not have a certain role and he does not even have a certain performance. He has everything to make the leap in quality, but it is to be understood well why he has not yet done so.”

Juve FC Says

Zaniolo is exciting to watch, but Sconcerti’s observations are important because a specialist player in any position is better than a jack of all trades.

Zaniolo has reached a stage of his career where he needs to find one spot on the pitch and master it.

If he keeps playing in just about any position, he would struggle to make a successful career for himself.