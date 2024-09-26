Dusan Vlahovic’s recent form has intensified calls for Juventus to sign a new striker, with the Bianconeri reportedly considering a January move for Victor Osimhen.

Vlahovic, or DV9, has been underperforming, which is a concern for manager Thiago Motta, who is known for making decisions based purely on performance.

Although Vlahovic remains arguably Juventus’ most valuable striker, his goal output has been disappointing and continues to decline.

Osimhen, currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, may have a break clause in his deal that could allow him to switch clubs in January.

The big question is whether Juventus should bring the Nigerian to the Allianz Stadium and if they can afford to have both strikers in their squad.

It seems unlikely that Juve would sign Osimhen while still holding onto Vlahovic, and they could also face challenges in offloading Vlahovic during the January transfer window.

Transfer insider Sebastiano Sarno has now weighed in on the possibility of Osimhen moving to Turin and Vlahovic potentially leaving.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“If Vlahovic leaves soon, the Bianconeri could try the Osimhen coup. I do not believe there is an issue that can be directly linked to Juve. Napoli will not sell him because he is a rival, more than anything because it is difficult for Juve to get that amount by January without selling Vlahovic. Having both in the squad would be unthinkable. I think both Osimhen and Vlahovic will stay where they are in January.”

Juve FC Says

We need to find a solution to our goalscoring problems and if Vlahovic will not score in Motta’s system, we need to sell him.