Journalist Paolo De Paola has raised questions about the relationship between Federico Chiesa and Max Allegri while speculating on whether the attacker will feature in the Juventus match against Inter Milan.

Chiesa has been absent from several Juventus matches in recent weeks, and there are indications that he might be behind Kenan Yildiz in the pecking order at the Allianz Stadium.

Yildiz has emerged as the second most reliable attacker in the team after Dusan Vlahovic and has been forming a promising partnership with the Serbian on the pitch. The decision to start Arkadiusz Milik against Empoli, perhaps as a means to rest Yildiz, backfired when Milik was sent off in the first half.

If Chiesa is fit, he could have been a potential alternative, and there is speculation about his availability for the upcoming game against Inter Milan.

When asked if he thought Chiesa could have started against Empoli, De Paola said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“The idea of ​​putting Milik in Yildiz’s stratospheric form was absolutely wrong. A couple that I really like is reformed. If he had been in shape, would Chiesa have played? I have doubts that he still has a feeling with Allegri. And I’m curious about the approach to the match, who will take control of the game if Juve wants to leave room for Inter to manoeuvre or if they want to surprise them by taking the initiative.”

Juve FC Says

In the summer, there were so many rumours about Chiesa’s relationship with Allegri, and the attacker clarified it.

We do not expect them to have more problems, but people will always talk about it.