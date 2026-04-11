Juventus are looking to sign a new top goalkeeper in the summer, with Alisson Becker and Marco Carnesecchi considered two of their main targets at this stage of their recruitment planning.

Both goalkeepers are highly rated, although Alisson brings significantly greater experience, having won multiple trophies with Liverpool and established himself as one of the most reliable goalkeepers in Europe. His leadership and proven record at the highest level make him an attractive option for Juventus as they consider strengthening their squad.

Juventus Goalkeeper Targets

The Reds recently triggered a clause in Alisson’s contract that keeps him at the club until the end of next season, although there is a possibility they could sanction a sale if the player requests a move. Juventus have already been in contact with the goalkeeper’s entourage, who previously worked with Luciano Spalletti at AS Roma, to explore whether a deal could be possible.

At the same time, Juventus are also closely monitoring Atalanta’s Carnesecchi, who is emerging as one of the most promising young goalkeepers in Italian football. He is considerably younger than Alisson and is viewed as a long-term option with significant development potential.

Balancing Experience and Long-Term Planning

Juventus are expected to make a final decision between the two when the time comes, weighing up immediate quality against future stability.

Gianni Balzarini has now compared both and said via Tuttojuve:

“Personally, between Alisson, who has muscular problems—I’m being blunt—and Carnesecchi, who can give you consistency for 7-8 years, I have no doubts about the choice and I’d look elsewhere for experience. But clearly, I’m not Juve; I don’t mess with contracts, budgets, strategies, and so on.

“If Spalletti has identified Alisson as a potential reinforcement, not only technically, but also mentally, and above all with experience, someone who enters the locker room and says: ‘We’re Juve here and there’s no way we’re fighting for fourth place.’ Then welcome to Alisson.”

The situation leaves Juventus weighing short-term impact against long-term planning as they prepare for a key decision in the transfer market.