Following his poor start to the season, Napoli head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly open to joining Juventus next summer.

The 56-year-old is one of the most decorated managers of his generation. He won five Scudetto titles with three different clubs, and also clinched a Premier League trophy during his time at Chelsea.

While the Lecce native is now a proven winner, his rise to stardom occurred during his spell at Juventus between 2011 and 2014, when he inherited a team coming from two consecutive finishes, and went on to win the league title at the first time of asking.

Antonio Conte turned down the chance to join Juventus last summer

Last summer, the Bianconeri were desperate to bring back their former captain and manager last summer, especially after adding a fourth Scudetto title to Napoli’s trophy cabinet.

However, Partenopei president Aurelio De Laurentiis managed to convince the former Italy boss to stay by promising him a competitive squad.

(Photo by Francesco Pecoraro/Getty Images)

True to his word, the Napoli patron signed 10 new players, including Kevin De Bruyne, while keeping the same core. However, the reigning Italian champions have been lacklustre this season.

For his part, Conte has been reiterating that his squad shouldn’t be considered a title favourite, painting last season’s achievement as a one-off heroic. Following Sunday’s defeat to Bologna, he admitted that he’s been unable to charge his troops as he did last term.

Hence, Italian journalist Paolo Bargiggia (via TuttoJuve) claims that Conte’s departure from Napoli is now a foregone conclusion. He also adds that the Salentian tactician would like to rejoin Juventus.

Conte seeking a return to Turin?

The former Chelsea boss has reportedly been in constant contact with Giorgio Chiellini, at least according to Bargiggia.

Nevertheless, it should be noted that Juventus still have Thiago Motta and Igor Tudor on the wage bill, while Luciano Spalletti would trigger a one-year extension if he manages to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the season.

At this stage, the Bianconeri should put their faith in Spalletti, the man whom they had only appointed less than two weeks ago, and give him sufficient time to succeed, as well as the proper backing. After all, these Conte links had arguably taken their toll on Tudor’s confidence.