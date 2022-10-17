Following the departure of Giorgio Chiellini at the end of last season, his longtime friend Leonardo Bonucci inherited the captain’s armband at Juventus.

Nonetheless, the defender has been under scrutiny following some shaky performances at the back as well as questionable decisions related to his new duties.

According to il Giorno journalist Giulio Mola (via TuttoJuve), Bonucci asked Juventus to grant him leave as early as January.

The Italian journalist claims that the 35-year-old’s rapport with his manager Max Allegri remains frosty, as it had been during the manager’s first tenure in Turin.

Moreover, Mola identifies Tottenham Hotspur as a potential next destination for the veteran centre-back. This would reunite with his old manager Antonio Conte, and his ex-teammates Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur.

Juve FC say

Until further validation (perhaps from more recognizable sources), this story remains a mere rumor.

Nonetheless, we’ve seen more bizarre transfers taking place at the club in recent years, and it wouldn’t be the first time that a displeased Bonucci asks to leave the Allianz Stadium.

The captain has been under great pressure recently amidst the club’s ongoing struggles. Moreover, a section of Juventus Ultras harshly chastised his actions following the defeat against Monza when he led his teammates for an extended apology for the result.

Let’s see if some developments emerge on this front.