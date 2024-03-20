Italian journalist Gianni Balzarini dishes on the imperfect relationship between Juventus coach Max Allegri and Federico Chiesa.

The 26-year-old never truly produced his best football under the guidance of the Tuscan tactician, even prior to his horrific injury in January 2022.

With the manager now adopting a 3-5-2 formation, the Euro 2020 winner is having to adapt to a new role as a second striker behind Dusan Vlahovic.

Nevertheless, Chiesa still has the tendency to drift towards the left wing, which is his natural habitat.

But aside from the tactical dilemma, Balzarini argues that the two men also share a poor rapport on a personal level.

“I think it’s also a question of a playing position, as Chiesa doesn’t feel like a second striker,” noted the journalist in his interview with TV Play via IlBianconero.

“Even on Sunday, Allegri told him that he had to concentrate while he always went into Kostic’s position on the left wing. This was one of the reasons for his early substitution.

“There is also a relationship problem between the two.

Moreover, Balzarini believes that Allegri’s future will play a major role in determining Chiesa’s fate.

The journalist claims that the player is biding his time, monitoring the developments on the managerial front before deciding whether to renew his contract with Juventus.

“Juve cannot monetize on Chiesa if there is only one year left before the expiry of his contract.

“I think he’s stalling because he wants to see if Juventus will change the coach next season.

“Talks must begin between the player and the club for the renewal. But there has not yet been an agreement.”