Journalist claims Juventus is close to an agreement with Rabiot

Journalist Ivan Zazzaroni has provided an update on Juventus’ efforts to retain Adrien Rabiot beyond the current summer. It is reported that Juventus has offered the French midfielder a new one-year contract as they aim to secure his services.

Rabiot’s contract with Juventus is set to expire at the end of this month, making him a free agent if he does not agree to the proposed deal. Juventus is aware that several clubs are monitoring the situation and are ready to make a move to sign him during this transfer window.

The Juventus management is actively working to persuade Rabiot to stay for at least one more season, and they have made their intentions clear. The offer is currently being considered by Rabiot, and according to Zazzaroni, it is likely that he will sign the contract extension.

Should Rabiot commit to Juventus, it may indicate that the club will not continue their pursuit of Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, as they would have secured the services of a key midfielder in Rabiot for the upcoming season.

He said via Tuttomercatoweb:

“Manna will finalize the extension for another season with the Frenchman during this week, while it seems that Milinkovic-Savic is moving further away.”

Juve FC Says

Rabiot had a superb season the last time out and we certainly need to keep the Frenchman if we have a chance to do so.

He is one of the coveted players in Europe now, so we may have to financially stretch ourselves to keep him in Turin for another season.

But judging by his performance in the last campaign, he is certainly worth our effort.