When Max Allegri returned to Juventus in 2021, the club intended to initiate a new cycle under his leadership and reportedly allocated him three seasons to secure a major trophy. It was only in the final stages of his tenure as manager that he succeeded in winning the Coppa Italia for the Bianconeri. Despite that late success, Allegri was replaced in the summer by Thiago Motta, marking the beginning of yet another cycle at the Allianz Stadium.

The club placed considerable faith in Motta, strengthening the squad during both the summer and January transfer windows in a clear effort to support his vision. Juventus invested heavily in the hope that the former midfielder could guide them into a new and successful era. However, Motta was unable to see out the season and was replaced by Igor Tudor just last month.

Getty Images

Many observers consider Tudor’s appointment to be a stopgap measure, with the expectation that he will be replaced by a more permanent figure in the summer. This situation suggests that Juventus could be facing another round of rebuilding at the conclusion of the current campaign. Journalist Gianluigi Longari has confirmed that changes are on the horizon, indicating that the club is preparing to embark on a new chapter.

As cited by Tuttomercatoweb, Longari stated, “We continue to plan for a future that can be more competitive than the recent past, even more so after the defeat in Parma. Regardless of the outcome of the Champions League race, the Bianconeri will evaluate with great interest the prospect of changing technical leadership to begin a different cycle starting in the summer.”

Such comments reinforce the view that Juventus are intent on reshaping their future, with the prospect of new management playing a central role in that strategy. While the ambition to return to competitiveness is understandable, the constant managerial changes are potentially detrimental to long-term progress. The club must now prioritise stability and allow the next manager sufficient time to implement their philosophy. Replacing coaches on a yearly basis does little to foster cohesion or continuity, both of which are vital for sustained success at the highest level of football.