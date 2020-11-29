Journalist claims Juventus would struggle to qualify for Champions League without Ronaldo

Juventus dropped points in the league this weekend yet again when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Benevento.

One key thing to note from that game is that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t play any part in the match.

The Portuguese attacker was rested by Andrea Pirlo, and it is a decision that the manager might be regretting now.

Ronaldo is one of the world’s most renowned goal scorers, but he is already 35 and he is on his way out of football.

It is fine for Juventus to rely on him in the short term, but that plan will cause problems for them in the long-term.

After their draw yesterday, Stefano Discreti writes on Calciomercato that the Italian champions are more of a Europa League team when Ronaldo doesn’t start for them.

He also slams the club’s midfield and claims that the current midfield is the weakest that the club has had in the last 10 years.

He writes: “Without CR7, in particular, this team would probably struggle to rank in the places that count for the Champions League. The nerve department of the camp continues to highlight evident gaps both in terms of quality and quantity.

“This year is probably the weakest Juventus midfield of the last 10 years ever. A total involution, a consequence of three years of transfer market sessions in which the economic deal (capital gains, zero parameters, exchanges, leasing purchases and low cost deals) was privileged than the actual need to strengthen .”