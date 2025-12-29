LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Radu Dragusin of Tottenham Hotspur hugs teammate Rodrigo Bentancur at the end of the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur at Selhurst Park on December 28, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Juventus are reportedly working on bringing Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin back to Turin.

The Bianconeri poached the Romanian when he was still at the tender age of 16. The centre-back swiftly rose through the club’s ranks, and became one of the first Juventus Next Gen products to appear with the first team.

The 23-year-old then had brief loan spells at Sampdoria and Salernitana before signing for Genoa in the summer of 2022.

After establishing himself as a key figure at the back for the Grifone, Dragusin attracted the interest of Tottenham, who splashed €25 million to secure his signature in January 2024.

Sadly for the young defender, his time in North London has been marred by injuries. He has been out of action since January after rupturing his ACL, although he has recently returned to the squad.

Interestingly, Italian journalist Enzo Bucchioni claims that Juventus are hoping to bring the Romanian international back to the club.

“Spalletti wants a right-back and a midfielder, but a central defender would also be useful. This is the complete list,” wrote the transfer market expert in his editorial on TuttoMercatoWeb.

Bucchioni identifies Inter’s Davide Frattesi as the main midfield target, while young Genoa man Brooke Norton-Cuffy would be the ideal signing for the right wing-back role.

But if the club decides to pursue a defender in January, then it could well be Dragusin, who’s said to be open to the move.

“The new Juventus director (Marco Ottolini) is trying to reunite with one of his former players, namely Dragusin, who was sold to Tottenham.

“The player has given the green light, and the deal is underway,” claims the journalist.

Interestingly, it wasn’t so long that Juventus signed a young defender recovering from an ACL injury in the middle of the season, but the outcome was far from satisfying.

The man in question was Tiago Djalo, who arrived in Turin in January 2024, but was sold to Besiktas last summer.