Dusan Vlahović has been a key figure for Juventus since his arrival, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid players in Serie A. As he enters the final year of his contract, the Serbian striker is set to earn a staggering €12 million net per season, a figure that has become a point of contention between him and the club. Juventus is keen to extend his deal but wants him to take a pay cut—something Vlahović is reluctant to accept. Instead, he is determined to prove his worth on the pitch and justify his salary. However, at the moment, his performances are falling short of expectations.

Juventus is carefully assessing whether Vlahović is delivering value for money, especially given the emergence of other strikers who could potentially offer more. One such name that has caught the club’s attention is Randal Kolo Muani, whose impressive form elsewhere has shown that Juventus might be able to secure better performances from another forward. This has contributed to the Bianconeri’s willingness to consider selling Vlahović in the summer, provided a suitable offer comes in.

But does the Serbian actually play like a €12 million-per-season striker? According to journalist Paolo De Paola, the answer is a resounding no. He was particularly critical of Vlahović’s overall technical ability and recent performances. Speaking to Tuttojuve, he said: “He has no ball control, he takes an absurd penalty, he seems neurotic when he touches the ball. He earns 12 million a year, a million a month. He’s a dud.”

Such harsh criticism reflects growing frustration with Vlahović’s inconsistency. While he has undeniable talent and has scored some important goals for Juventus, his lack of composure and technical refinement have been glaring issues. Strikers at the highest level are expected to influence games consistently, and for a player earning as much as he does, expectations are naturally even higher.

If Vlahović wants to remain at Juventus and command such a significant salary, he must step up his performances. While goals are the most obvious measure of a striker’s effectiveness, his overall contribution—ball control, link-up play, and decision-making—must improve as well. Otherwise, the club will have every reason to part ways with him in the summer, especially if a more reliable alternative becomes available.