Italian journalist Paolo Paganini believes that rumors linking Juventus with Joshua Zirkzee are getting into Dusan Vlahovic’s head.

The Serbian bomber stirred controversy during the international break when explaining how he prefers to play for the Serbian national team rather than his club where he’s being made to work hard in the defensive phase.

The 24-year-old feels that having to track back in Thiago Motta’s system is exhausting him, thus limiting his chances to score goals.

Vlahovic returned to Turin while carrying an injury so he didn’t take part in last night’s goalless draw against Milan at San Siro. And yet, his words were still the center of the discussion.

When asked to comment on the matter, Juventus Football Director tried his best to pour cold water on the whole situation. Moreover, the 52-year-old insisted the club isn’t seeking a new striker in mid-season, considering the returning Arkadiusz Milik as a ‘January signing’.

Nevertheless, Paganini believes that the Serie A giants are keeping close tabs on the situation involving Joshua Zirkzee and Manchester United, and this didn’t sit well with Vlahovic.

“For Juve’s attack, Zirkzee’s name is back in the news, because the statements made by Vlahovic were not coincidental,” argued the Italian journalist during his appearance on Rai Sport via JuventusNews24.

“Dusan himself feels that something is going on. Giuntoli rightly pours water on the fire, but Juve is not just waiting for Milik to return.”

Paganini also feels that the outcome will largely hinge on the Red Devils and their transfer plans.

“Then it also depends on who Manchester United will sign, because there was also talk of Osimhen as a possible replacement upfront.”

Zirkzee hit his stride last season under the guidance of Thiago Motta at Bologna, but has been enduring torrid times at Old Trafford. So it remains to be seen how the arrival of new Man United boss Ruben Amorim will affect his future.