Journalist compares Allegri and Pirlo sees no reason to keep the manager

Italian journalist, Giovanni Capuano, has reviewed and compared both Andrea Pirlo and Max Allegri’s seasons as Juventus’ managers and it seems clear Juve is not keeping the latter because he achieved more.

The Bianconeri sacked Pirlo after he managed the club for one season even though his team won two trophies and ended the campaign inside the top four.

They brought back the tried and tested Allegri, but his first season ended with no trophy and just a top-four finish.

The manager, however, still has a job and he will lead the club in the next campaign.

Capuano doesn’t understand why and he tweeted: “The Juventus of Allegri finished with 8 points less than that of Pirlo (70 against 78), losing 2 more games (8), scoring 20 fewer goals (57-77) and conceding 38 against 38 a year ago.

“There is no statistical reason to pass the season.”

Juve FC Says

This has been a bad season and even Juve will admit Allegri’s return has been far poorer than we all expected.

The Bianconeri cannot keep changing managers and it makes more sense to settle with Allegri for some time.

If the team performs poorly in the next campaign, then we can replace him, perhaps with Pirlo.