Juventus manager Max Allegri has drawn comparisons to Giovanni Trapattoni for his ability to make the most of the resources he has in Turin to achieve the desired results.

Allegri is currently facing pressure to bring success back to Juventus, but a closer examination of his team reveals that he is effectively utilising the resources at his disposal.

In the last two years, Juventus has lost several quality players, yet Allegri has managed to keep the team competitive and they have a chance to end the current season with a trophy.

Despite his efforts, Allegri often doesn’t receive the credit he deserves and is subject to constant criticism.

Speaking about the ex-AC Milan manager, journalist Ivan Zazzaroni compares him to Trapattoni and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Considered a sort of Trapattoni of the Third Millennium, Allegri has the flaw of only thinking about scoring points with the resources at his disposal: when he worked with Buffon, Ronaldo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Marchisio, Mandzukic, Dani Alves and Higuaìn, he struggled much less; with Alex Sandro, Miretti, Locatelli, Gatti, Weah and Kostic, he is condemned to overcome natural laziness.”

Adding: “He lost Di Maria, Cuadrado, Pogba, Fagioli, Soulé, Bonucci and I also add Barrenechea – Weah and Cambiaso the entrances. Also unchanged the September formula: if Max places fifth he has failed; if fourth, he has done his thing; third and he did well, second very well. First, saint immediately.”

Juve FC Says

Allegri is a fine manager and a lack of trophies is the reason most people are disrespecting him.

The Bianconeri gaffer knows he has to bring a trophy home this season and it will be superb, considering the resources at his disposal.