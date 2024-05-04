Joshua Zirkzee has drawn comparisons with Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he remains at the top of Juventus’ shopping list.

The Bologna star is emerging as one of the best attackers in Serie A, and most of the country’s top clubs are interested in signing him.

Juve is eager to add him to their squad as a replacement or partner for Dusan Vlahovic.

With Vlahovic possibly leaving in the summer, Zirkzee is likely to join Juventus as his replacement or to complement Federico Chiesa.

Juventus has been monitoring him for a long time, and the Bianconeri believe that he is an impressive target who could strengthen their team.

Zirkzee has now been compared to Ibrahimovic by journalist Fabio Ravezzani, who said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Looking at Zirkee, the first Ibra came to mind for his ability to vary and his power. He also scored little as a youngster, but was dominant in attack.”

Zirkzee has been one of the finest strikers in the league, and the start of his career mirrors that of Ibrahimovic.

However, time will tell if he can reach the level that the Swede reached, and he might have to leave Bologna and join a bigger club to reach that level.