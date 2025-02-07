Kenan Yildiz has recently been compared to another legendary Juventus player, just when fans were beginning to draw parallels with Alessandro Del Piero. The Turkish youngster, who has been impressing for the Bianconeri’s Next Gen team, has quickly risen through the ranks to become a prominent member of the first team.

Under manager Thiago Motta, Yildiz has cemented his place as a key player for Juventus, showcasing his talent and relishing the opportunity to play alongside senior squad members. While the club boasts several young talents, Yildiz continues to stand out, impressing with his performances on the pitch.

The 19-year-old attacker has often mentioned Del Piero as his idol, even mimicking the Juventus legend’s iconic goal celebration. However, renowned Italian commentator Fabio Caressa sees a different comparison when watching Yildiz play. In a recent statement, Caressa expressed how much he enjoys watching the young forward, but he drew comparisons to another Juventus great: Zinedine Zidane.

As quoted by Tuttomercatoweb, Caressa said:

“How much I’m enjoying Yildiz, but that play he makes… I saw Zidane again. Zidane was the first, maybe some of you haven’t seen him play, I think he’s the player I fell in love with the most in terms of ball control, I loved Zidane so much.”

While such comparisons are flattering, they could also put undue pressure on the teenager, who has shown immense promise at such a young age. Yildiz, a product of the Turkish national team, does not need to be constantly compared to past greats. His development as a player should be about carving out his own identity in the game and making a name for himself on the global stage.

Although it is understandable to compare him to some of the most skilled players to have graced Juventus and the football world, it is crucial to allow Yildiz to grow and mature into his own player, free from the shadow of legends. The potential is certainly there for him to achieve great things, but the key will be allowing him the space to shine in his own right.