Journalist compares Napoli team to Conte’s Juventus

Napoli is flying right now and only recently they thrashed Juventus 5-1 which showed the huge gap that exists between the clubs at the moment.

The Naples side is running away with the league while Juve is embroiled in scandal and a lack of confidence and it has not helped that they have been deducted 15 points.

The difference between the clubs has drawn comments from pundits, former players and journalists and one of them is Stefano Grandis who had this to say as reported by Tuttomercatoweb.

“This Naples reminds me of Contes Juve who had an incredible advantage and conte motivated the players because he wanted to go over 100 points”

Juve FC Says

It is easy to make comparisons and lazy comments when one team is leading the Scudetto and that is all that is happening right now.



For some reason, it has been forgotten that Juventus would be in the top-four race if it was not for the points deduction and they are also in the Coppa Italia semi-final and Europa League.

This season could yet be a success for Juve and then what will all these critics say?