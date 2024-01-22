Nine years ago, Juventus had one of their best campaigns in the 2014/2015 season as they won the league and reached the final of the Champions League.

It was one of their best campaigns under Max Allegri, and Alessandro Santarelli believes the current side reminds him of the team from that year.

The journalist made the comparison after Juventus earned a 3-0 win against Leccelast night to move top of the Serie A table.

Max Allegri’s men have worked hard to remain in the Serie A title race this season, even though they are not as strong as Inter Milan.

The Black and Whites are striving to ensure they can return to the Champions League, but they seem to be overachieving.

Can they be crowned champions of Italy in the summer, like nine years ago? Santarelli thinks so and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“We still have to keep our feet on the ground, but tonight I’m very happy because I was afraid of this match, above all for the mental health of the team. Now Juventus has taken the next step and is winning these races. Now let’s see if the favourite horse needs blinders because, if there is someone next to him, he gets scared. The boys are having a championship and team roadmap similar to the one of nine years”.

Juve FC Says

We need to avoid making comparisons between this team and any other one because it could add pressure on the boys, which is what they do not need right now.