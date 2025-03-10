Juventus are reportedly on the lookout for a new manager, and it’s not exactly a well-kept secret, as Thiago Motta is already aware of it.

The Bianconeri had been enduring a largely disappointing campaign from the very start, but it has truly descended into chaos over the past few weeks. The club endured back-to-back eliminations from the Champions League and the Coppa Italia, while Sunday saw them hit a new low as they suffered their worst home defeat in 57 years as they got hammered 0-4 by Atalanta.

Therefore, the voices calling for Thiago Motta’s head have been growing louder and louder in recent weeks, and many believe Cristiano Giuntoli and company will oblige.

Although the directors have been spared from the chastising, a full-blown revolution at the club remains unlikely, so it is Motta and his technical staff who could suffer the axe at the end of the season.

(Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

So according to Italian journalist Sandro Sabatini, Giuntoli has already contacted potential Motta replacements, and the latter found out about it.

“Alberto Costa cost 15 million and you can’t explain it, or Kelly who cost 20 million. But it’s not their fault, the responsibility is the club’s, but the calibre of those who play these roles counts,” said Sabatini during his appearance on Pressing via JuventusNews24.

“This is a vague management. Giuntoli has been supporting Thiago Motta since the summer, except for the last few months.

“From what I understand, the director has entrusted friends and acquaintances with a few exploratory phone calls with other coaches and Thiago Motta knew about it. I don’t think the two of them talk every day.”

This is almost reminiscent of last season when Max Allegri was aware that the club is searching for a replacement at the end of the season, even though his contract was still valid for another year.