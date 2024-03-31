Max Allegri brought on Nikola Sekulov for his Serie A debut against Lazio yesterday as Juventus searched for a winner.

The match was goalless with around ten minutes to go and the Juve gaffer decided it was time to hand the 22-year-old his league debut as a replacement for Moise Kean.

Considering the Bianconeri were without Dusan Vlahovic and Arkadiusz Milik, this was clearly a desperate substitution by the Bianconeri gaffer to try and win the game.

However, was it the right decision to make? Journalist Tancredi Palmeri did not think so and said, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“Sekulov’s choice was not very good. Once upon a time, winning with 10 seconds to go was Allegri’s specialty, perhaps with a substitution. The manner of this defeat appears very significant.”

Juve FC Says

Sekulov has trained with the senior team for some time, so he earned his place in the squad for the game.

He came into the game and did not make an impact, so we understand why the decision is being questioned.

If he had come on and scored or set up a goal, no one would question why Allegri handed him his debut.

We are happy with Allegri’s use of youngsters, but if the results do not change, then he has to leave his role as the team’s manager.