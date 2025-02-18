Juventus recently received a new investment as Cryptocurrency company Tether purchased 5% of the company from the Agnelli family. This has led to rumours circulating that the Bianconeri could be sold shortly. The Agnellis have owned the club for several decades, and under their leadership, Juventus has remained one of Italy’s most successful and recognised football clubs. Despite the rumours, the family continues to steer the team in the best direction possible.

John Elkann is now the head of the Agnelli family, and he is the key figure everyone at Juventus reports to. However, despite his leadership, Elkann has resisted the temptation to become more involved in the day-to-day operations of the club. The family has many other business interests, and Elkann must oversee the well-being of these other companies to ensure continued growth across their ventures.

Juventus is currently undergoing a period of rebuilding, and this is not the first time that such a process has occurred in the club’s history. This should help clarify that the Agnelli family is committed to maintaining control of the club and will continue to own it for the foreseeable future. However, there are still those who believe the family may decide to sell shortly.

Journalist Guido Vaciago has weighed in on the situation, dismissing the idea of a sale. Reacting to the rumours, he stated, as quoted by Il Bianconero: “The Agnelli family has no intention of selling Juventus at this historic moment. And, above all, it has not sold to Tether, which purchased 5% of the club on the market. And on the so-called free float, or the shares in circulation (or 35% of the total), Juventus and its owners cannot do much. In short, John Elkann was a spectator, albeit interested, of the affair, and has no intention of changing his role for a more active and dynamic one.”

We do not expect the Agnelli family to sell Juventus anytime soon, which is a positive outcome. A change in ownership could potentially disrupt the long-term stability and vision the family has worked hard to build over the years, and maintaining their control is crucial for the continued success of the club.