Max Allegri has faced mounting pressure in recent months as Juventus has encountered difficulties in securing victories.

While the Bianconeri started the season on a positive note, the year 2024 has proven to be challenging for them so far.

The club’s performance has fallen short of expectations, particularly considering they were considered strong contenders for the league title at the beginning of the season.

Allegri, as the manager, has naturally borne the brunt of criticism, as he is tasked with guiding the team to better results and performances.

Despite the criticisms levelled against him, one journalist has come to Allegri’s defence, highlighting the challenges he faces in convincing the club’s board to maintain their trust in him as the manager for the upcoming season.

Massimo Giletti was speaking about the club’s current situation and said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“I’m not very optimistic about the future, Juve’s problem remains the club, Elkann doesn’t seem inclined to open his wallet and at this point I don’t know if he wants to invest further or perhaps sell to a fund.

“He (Allegri) is not the one who takes to the pitch , and the team’s potential is there for all to see. The coach also has his faults, but let’s not forget that if last year if he hadn’t been there, without a club, the team would probably have foundered too.”

Juve FC Says

We have not found success since Allegri returned, and because we did before he came back, it is logical to blame him.

However, his players must perform much better in the coming weeks.