Kenan Yildiz has emerged as a crucial figure for Juventus since the end of last year, consistently earning starting positions for the Bianconeri.

The Turkish youngster has injected a breath of fresh air into the Juve attack, contributing to an increase in goals for the team. His impact has been significant enough to displace Moise Kean from the club, and he frequently partners with Dusan Vlahovic in the attacking lineup. Vlahovic, currently in excellent form, has formed a potent partnership with Yildiz, establishing them both as key contributors to the team.

However, in the game against Empoli, Yildiz found himself on the bench, with Arkadiusz Milik taking his place in the starting lineup. Unfortunately, the Polish striker received a straight red card shortly into the match, altering its dynamics. Max Allegri faced criticism for choosing Milik over Yildiz, but journalist Massimo Caputi has come to the defence of the Juventus manager.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“On the choice to field Milik from the start and not Yildiz, I believe Allegri chose based on certain reasoning. We journalists have the convenience of speaking before and after, so obviously it’s easier. Maybe the coach from Livorno wanted to preserve the young Turk for next Sunday’s Derby d’Italia.”

Juve FC Says

Not starting Yildiz will never be endorsed by us, especially when the result is bad, but we have to trust our manager to make the right choice for the team all the time.