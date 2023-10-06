Journalist Niccolò Ceccarini has provided an encouraging update on the future of Federico Chiesa, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season with Juventus.

Chiesa faced challenges last year after a ten-month injury layoff, and upon his return, Juventus manager Max Allegri struggled to find the right role for the Italian star. There were even reports suggesting that Chiesa might leave the club due to a perceived lack of adaptability with Allegri’s plans.

However, Chiesa has now settled into Juventus’ attack, forming a productive partnership with Dusan Vlahovic, and is thriving on the pitch once again. This resurgence has led to a decrease in reports suggesting a potential departure from the club and an increase in discussions about a contract renewal for the talented winger.

According to Ceccarini, Chiesa’s future at Juventus is looking positive, indicating that he is set to stay with the club.

He reveals, as quoted by Tuttojuve:

“In the summer, there was never a real courtship towards him and not even the desire to separate, Giuntoli is starting to work to the renewal of the contract, which expires in 2025. The player seems much more serene, as does Vlahovic. Certainly, when you don’t win, the criticism comes but the impression is that, in general, the climate around Juve is more serene.”

Juve FC Says

Chiesa has been one of the finest players in the country for some time and the attacker will certainly do even better in the coming seasons.

Keeping him at the Allianz Stadium should be an easy decision and we believe the club also thinks like its fans.