Juventus is reportedly keen on acquiring the services of Toni Kroos at the conclusion of the current season, with the German midfielder potentially becoming a free agent as his contract with Real Madrid expires in the summer.

While Real Madrid is eager to retain Kroos, they are also willing to accommodate his desire for a new challenge if he opts to explore other opportunities. Juventus is actively pursuing Kroos due to the invaluable experience and skill set he would bring to their squad.

Despite the influx of new and younger midfield talents at Real Madrid, Kroos has continued to excel on the pitch, impressing Juventus with his performances throughout the season. His consistent demonstration of quality reinforces Juventus’ belief that he would be a valuable addition to their team from the next season onward.

Speaking about Juve’s interest journalist Paolo Paganini reveals, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“New contacts and a new meeting between Toni Kroos’ manager Volker Struth and Juventus. The report comes to me from Monte Carlo. As they say: If they are roses they will bloom in June”.

Juve FC Says

Kroos would be a statement signing despite his age, and we must keep pushing to add him to our squad.

The German has played football at the highest levels of the game and could be a transformational figure in Turin.