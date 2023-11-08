Juventus has Rodrigo de Paul on their list of transfer targets for January as they aim to strengthen their midfield.

The Argentinian is not receiving as much playing time as he would prefer at Atletico Madrid and may request a move to Juventus in January.

He had a successful spell in Serie A with Udinese, and Juventus has been pursuing his signature since then.

The Bianconeri are now intensifying their efforts to acquire a new midfielder in the coming two months, and he could become their newest player.

Transfer insider Nicolo Schira has provided an update on his future, revealing that the midfielder is no longer content in Madrid.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“De Paul would like to play more and is not totally satisfied with the role that coach Simeone assigns to him at Atleti. Juve have shown interest in him for a loan with an option to purchase”

Juve FC Says

De Paul will do well for us, but we have to decide on the midfielder we want to sign in January and push to add him to our squad.

There is insufficient time to keep identifying different midfielders to improve the group. Time is running out for us to make a choice.