Torino is diligently preparing for their upcoming match against Juventus this weekend, fully aware that they will face a tough opponent. While Torino is geographically close to Juventus, the Bianconeri are the most successful club in Italian football, consistently competing for top honours, while Torino typically finishes in mid-table positions.

However, in derby matches, the underdog always has a chance to surprise the bigger club, which serves as motivation for Torino to put in the utmost effort in their preparations.

Despite facing a few injury concerns, Torino’s preparations appear to be progressing smoothly. Journalist Emanuele Pastorella has provided insights into how the team is getting ready to face their city rivals in the upcoming derby match.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Of all the departments, the attack is the one in the best position for Toro, there are no major defections, leaving aside the muscular problems now chronic problems with Pellegri.

“Juric has both Zapata and Sanabria at his disposal who will probably compete for the “starting place.

“On the frontline, the grenade are complete with Vlasic, Radonic, Seck and Karamoh available. It is clear that the sore points come from the defence, considering that in midfield the last injured player Soppy will be replaced by Bellanova.”

Juve FC Says

Torino knows their chances of winning this game are slim, so they have nothing to lose. But we must prepare better than they would and ensure we are at our best throughout the match.

We might pay for it with yet more dropped points if we underestimate what they can do.