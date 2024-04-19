Juventus is actively working to bolster every facet of their squad as the transfer window reopens.

Despite their longstanding status as one of Serie A’s top clubs, Juventus has struggled with inconsistency this season, thwarting their pursuit of success.

Although they remain contenders in the Coppa Italia, Juventus finds themselves out of contention for the Serie A title, much to the frustration of their supporters.

Recognising the need for improvement, Juventus is targeting several positions in their squad to ensure a stronger showing in the upcoming season.

To strengthen every department of their team during the transfer window, journalist Daniele Longo has highlighted one particular area that Juventus is certain to reinforce.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Giuntoli is preparing many changes, especially in the defensive department which will see several farewells at the end of the season: Alex Sandro will return to Brazil due to the end of his contract with the club that gets rid of a very heavy salary, Mattia De Sciglio can say goodbye. In recent days there has been a lot of talk about Danilo’s future.

“The captain of Juve and Brazil has never asked for the transfer, his intention is to honor it at best at least the current expiration of the contract set for 2025. Without forgetting that there is a clause, if the Brazilian plays 50% of the matches next season, to automatically extend until 2026.”

Juve FC Says

We have to bolster every part of our squad if we are serious about becoming the leading side in the league again soon.