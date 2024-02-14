Thiago Motta is one of the frontrunners to replace Max Allegri as the manager of Juventus at the end of this season.

The Bologna gaffer is enjoying an exceptional campaign, establishing himself as one of the finest coaches in the league this term.

His team is competing to secure a place inside the Serie A top four and has surpassed expectations.

Meanwhile, at Juventus, the future of Allegri remains uncertain after his team dropped out of the title race following a three-game winless streak.

Their recent home loss to Udinese appears to have weakened Allegri’s support at the executive level.

He has the remainder of the season to demonstrate his managerial capabilities; otherwise, Juventus could easily replace him at the helm of the club.

Motta is among the potential candidates for the managerial position, and journalist Fabio Ravezzani has provided an update on his potential move to the club.

He said, as quoted by Tuttomercatoweb:

“Thiago Motta to Juventus? We are talking about a coach who many people like a lot at the moment, but we will have to see if Juve will really deprive themselves of Massimiliano Allegri. Now it’s too early to say, the future of the Livorno coach will be decided by the results at the end of the season, if they satisfy the management I say they will continue together.”

Juve FC Says

Motta would be a good replacement for Allegri, but he lacks european experience and will be a huge gamble.