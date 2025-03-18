There is a good chance that Juventus will not qualify for the next Champions League, as they continue to struggle with their form. Before their match against Atalanta, the Bianconeri were on a five-game winning streak, and it seemed as though they were on course for an unstoppable finish to the season. However, their momentum was halted by La Dea, and they suffered another defeat to Fiorentina shortly after, conceding seven goals across both matches.

What makes this even more worrying for the club is that they failed to score a single goal in either game. The Bianconeri now face a significant challenge in getting back on track and securing the wins they need to ensure a top-four finish. With the business end of the season rapidly approaching, Juventus is now at risk of missing out on Champions League qualification, a situation that seemed unlikely just a few weeks ago.

The team has some fantastic players, so their recent performances have been disappointing, to say the least. Juventus, a club of such stature, should be performing better than this, and the failure to qualify for Europe’s top competition would be a disaster. Missing out on the Champions League could have serious ramifications, both on and off the pitch, for the club. They would face a severe blow to their finances and their standing in European football.

Marco Bellinazzo, a football expert, commented on how costly it would be for Juventus not to participate in the Champions League next season. As quoted by Il Bianconero, he said: “It would weigh heavily. Juventus’ recovery plan is based on participation in the Champions League in the coming years. A possible participation in the Europa League could mitigate the burden, but we are talking about a competition that in terms of prize money is worth a fifth of the Champions League.”

Not playing in the Champions League next season would have significant financial and reputational consequences for Juventus, and it is vital that the club does everything in its power to secure qualification. Missing out on Europe’s elite club competition would be a huge setback for the Bianconeri, and they must ensure they turn their form around before it’s too late.