Juventus has been in excellent form over the last few weeks, with the Bianconeri now being considered one of the potential contenders for the Scudetto. Just six points separate them from the top of the Serie A table, and if they continue their winning ways in the games leading up to the international break, their position could improve even further.

This recent surge in form has placed Juventus back in the conversation as one of the favorites for the title, a position that seemed unlikely earlier in the season. However, there remains a level of caution, with many unsure if the team can maintain this level of performance for the remainder of the season.

While Juventus has shown signs of being a strong contender, Paolo De Paola believes it’s still premature to crown them as serious challengers for the Scudetto. Despite their five-match winning streak, the team’s inconsistency remains a significant concern. De Paola pointed out that it’s still too early to consider Juve as a reliable title contender.

“Juventus is inconsistent, it cannot yet be considered a real contender for the Scudetto. It is not a reliable team at the moment,” De Paola said, as quoted by Tuttojuve.

These comments reflect a larger skepticism around Juventus’ ability to keep up their momentum. They have certainly made progress, but doubts linger about their ability to sustain a run at the top with consistency. While the title race is still open, Juve’s unpredictable nature means they need to prove themselves over a longer period.

For now, Juventus must focus on what they can control—winning their upcoming games. Winning games and securing points is the most crucial thing, regardless of the skepticism from outside. If they can continue this good run of form, they will prove their doubters wrong and demonstrate that they can be a real force in the race for the Scudetto.