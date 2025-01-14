Davide Frattesi has emerged as a potential transfer target for Juventus this month, as reports suggest the midfielder is struggling to find his footing at Inter Milan.

The Nerazzurri secured Frattesi’s services from Sassuolo last season, beating Juventus to his signature in the process. However, his time at San Siro has not gone as planned. Despite his talent, the Italian international has failed to establish himself as a regular starter under Inter’s management, spending much time coming off the bench.

This lack of consistent game time has reportedly left Frattesi dissatisfied, and speculation has grown that he might seek a move elsewhere to rejuvenate his career. Juventus, still interested in the player after missing out on him last season, are believed to be monitoring his situation closely. The Bianconeri see him as a potential addition to bolster Thiago Motta’s midfield.

Although Juventus focused on strengthening their midfield during the summer, it appears they still need reinforcements in that area. Frattesi’s dynamic style of play could bring much-needed energy and creativity to their midfield unit, making him an appealing option.

(Photo by Marco Luzzani/Getty Images)

However, journalist Paolo Paganini has cast doubt on the likelihood of Frattesi leaving Inter Milan in the current transfer window. Paganini explained to Tuttojuve: “I think he will stay until June. Inter’s strategy is that if Roma arrives, Cristante is also fine, but you have to add a balance of 25-30 million. But if Napoli arrives, at least 40. Inter does not want to strengthen a competitor. If they have to do it, they want them to pay handsomely, like Vlahovic at Juventus. He will stay until June.”

If Juventus can eventually secure Frattesi’s services, he could become a transformative figure in their midfield. His energy, versatility, and ability to link defence and attack might unlock the potential of the players around him, making Juventus’ summer recruits more effective. For now, though, it seems unlikely he will leave Inter until the end of the season, meaning Juve may have to wait before reigniting their pursuit of the talented midfielder.