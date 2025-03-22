There is growing speculation that Thiago Motta will be dismissed as Juventus manager following their upcoming game against Genoa. The pressure has intensified after back-to-back defeats against Atalanta and Fiorentina, which have significantly dented the team’s morale.

Juventus had been on a solid run before those losses, but the recent downturn in form has raised serious concerns. The game against Genoa is now a crucial test, as the Bianconeri risk falling further behind in the race for Champions League qualification.

Despite this, reports indicate that Motta’s fate has already been decided, with Juventus preparing to replace him immediately after the Genoa fixture. Former Italy manager Roberto Mancini is rumoured to have agreed to take over on a short-term four-month deal, giving the club time to reassess their long-term options in the summer.

Football analyst Giancarlo Padovan has weighed in on the situation, questioning how Motta can effectively prepare his team for Genoa when he knows he is set to be dismissed. Speaking to TuttoJuve, he said:

“Mancini arrives at the wrong time; any coach would prefer to take over before the start of a new season. But in this case, the timing makes sense for both Juventus and the new coach. The club risks missing out on Champions League qualification, so they need a change. What surprises me is how Motta can prepare for the Genoa game knowing he will be let go immediately after.”

Motta is undoubtedly aware that his tenure at Juventus is nearing its conclusion, but he will still aim to secure a victory against Genoa in what could be his final game in charge. Whether his players respond to the pressure and deliver a strong performance remains to be seen, but it appears his fate is already sealed.