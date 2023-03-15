Journalist discusses why Pogba should drop some of his earnings

Paul Pogba has been urged to drop some of his wages as he is now an injury-prone player who almost cannot help Juventus.

The midfielder moved to the club in the summer as a free agent, with the black and whites believing they landed a major coup.

The World Cup winner continues struggling and has played less than 40 minutes this season.

Juve patiently waited for him for the first half of the season, yet Pogba has hardly been fit in 2023.

The Frenchman missed the Bianconeri game against Freiburg for disciplinary reasons and was expected to make amends in the match against Sampdoria, only for the club to say he is injured.

La Gazzetta dello Sport journalist Nino Minoliti believes he has to help the black and whites by waiving some of his wages.

He says as quoted by Football Italia:

“Since he has played the pittance of 35 minutes this year, he could at least waive the bonuses in his contract, as the club have already asked him to do, without obtaining any progress.

“There is no demand that he suspend his salary, as the great Fernando Redondo did when he moved from Real to AC Milan and was immediately stopped by a serious injury. Nor that he play at the contractual minimum, as Damiano Tommasi decided, at Roma, returning from a long lay-off.

“Or that he leaves a month’s salary of €250,000 as Mario Mandzukic did, again at AC Milan and in recent times. But a sign, a move, a gesture of honour, as they would have once said, would be desirable and also – allow us Pogba – due.”

Juve FC Says

Pogba has been a terrible buy and is another injury-prone player we gambled on just like Aaron Ramsey and Arthur Melo.

The midfielder has talent and class, but when he does not play, these attributes are useless.